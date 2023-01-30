J.A.M. Nicosia @ Youssooroom

Whats OnConcertsJ.A.M. Nicosia @ Youssooroom

J.A.M. Nicosia announces its seventh jam session at Youssooroom Multispace in the old town!

“2022 was a hard year for our planet. Let the new year help us to be kinder both to ourselves and to each other. Let us hope, that 2023 will soothe some of our pain. Come and celebrate it in peace, love and with good music! Bring your instrument and feel free to jam along!”

NAMA DAMA – Vocals, woodwinds, live looping
ED SEZENER – Guitar, vocals
MARIOS NICODEMOU – Drums
ARMAN TATLICIOGLU – Bass

Tuesday, January 31 – Patriarchou Gregoriou 7, 1016, Nicosia

Contact: +357 99 907 501.

Music starts at 9 pm.

Entrance fee: Є5.00.

P.S. There will be food and drink available.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
