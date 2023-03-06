The Italian Design Day is back in its seventh edition. Initiatives will be carried out all over the world to promote the best of Italian furniture, architecture and design abroad.

For this edition, the Embassy of Italy in Nicosia has invited Prof. Alba Cappellieri, Professor at the Milan Polytechnic – Faculty of Design, member of the scientific committee of the Ecole Van Cleef & Arpels of Paris and of the Cologni Foundation, director of the Jewellery Museum in the Basilica Palladiana in Vicenza.

Prof Cappellieri will be our guest in the context of an event dedicated to Italian Design and will address the topic “Tangible and Intangible qualities of Italian Design” together with architect Mrs. Margarita Danou, representing the Cyprus Architects Association, Prof Alessandra Swiny from the Department of Architecture at the School of Humanities & Social Sciences of the University of Nicosia and Mr. Soteris Diakou, Brand Manager and member of the Board of Directors of Ergo Home Group.

The colloquium will be moderated by Mr. Claudio Pasqualucci, Director of the Italian Trade Agency Beirut for Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria.

The event is open to the public.

On the sidelines of the event, a photographic exhibition on Italian companies and renowned Italian designers will be displayed.