Idea Generator

You are invited to join a session of idea generation and discussion at the Nicosia Town Hall.

This session is guided by Yiannis Laouris and he will be using SDDP – Structured Democratic Dialogue Process- which is a deeply reasoned, scientific methodology for large-scale, collaborative design.

It is observed that this particular methodology works in resolving multiple conflicts by gathering the collective wisdom of diverse stakeholders who experience a challenge.

It assists heterogeneous groups with conflicting opinions and interests in collectively developing a common framework of thinking based on consensus building and thus achieving results.

Drinks and snacks are included!

Thursday, January 19 at 4 pm.

Address: Eptanisou Street 11, 1016, Nicosia.