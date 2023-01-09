ExhibitionNicosiaIdea Generator

Idea Generator

324023976 1277720222790705 7228583790697765702 N
324023976 1277720222790705 7228583790697765702 N

You are invited to join a session of idea generation and discussion at the Nicosia Town Hall.

This session is guided by Yiannis Laouris and he will be using SDDP – Structured Democratic Dialogue Process- which is a deeply reasoned, scientific methodology for large-scale, collaborative design.

It is observed that this particular methodology works in resolving multiple conflicts by gathering the collective wisdom of diverse stakeholders who experience a challenge.

It assists heterogeneous groups with conflicting opinions and interests in collectively developing a common framework of thinking based on consensus building and thus achieving results.

Drinks and snacks are included!

Thursday, January 19 at 4 pm.

Address: Eptanisou Street 11, 1016, Nicosia.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
From a Continent to an Island | exhibition
Next article
‘The Whale’ at Pantheon Theatre

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros