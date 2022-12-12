HOPE WITHIN Photography Exhibition by Philip Athinodorou

A special photography exhibition will take place on 11 and 12 December at Exhibit 8 gallery in Limassol. At the opening of the exhibition on Sunday from 14:00 – 23:00, a wonderful Street Party will take place! You will have the opportunity to enjoy mulled wine, cocktails, and delicious street food along with the fantastic tunes of our DJs.

ALL PROCEEDS from the event will go towards supporting Philip and his family in this difficult struggle.

Philip, as a tireless fighter, is fighting his own battle with leukemia for the third time. Still in Germany and in the middle of a very difficult journey for him, he decided to organize his first personal photography exhibition.

The reason that led him to this decision was first of all his strong will to keep himself “alive” and creative, but also to be able to emerge victorious in the fight that he started this third time. A struggle whose ultimate goal is for Philip to return home, to his family and to be able to embrace his young son again.

Venue: https://www.facebook.com/exhibit8art