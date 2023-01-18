Hanan Ben Ari concert in Cyprus

NNC Megaevents Productions and The Jewish Museum of Cyprus (JMC) present Hanan Ben Ari for the first time Live in Cyprus on February 16, at Monte Caputo, Limassol for a unique show performance!

The Israeli artist is currently one of the most popular in his country and internationally and he is now bringing his tour to Cyprus celebrating his hit music.

Hanan Ben Ari has been enjoying ever-increasing success since the release of his debut album, Izun, in 2016. He made an immediate impact, gaining thousands of streams on the likes of Spotify and Apple music and millions of views on YouTube. His follow-up album, 2017’s Lo Levad, also reached number one contained the popular single ‘Wikipedia’.

Ben Ari’s music transcends stereotypes and labels. His creations cover many types of music, including rock, hip hop, funk, soul and religious pop. Additionally, as a lyricist, Ben Ari addresses important issues including social and philosophical concerns, religious experience, literature and pop culture.

Hanan’s shows have become the most sought-after shows in Israel. Everyone who attends gets hooked to the vibrating atmosphere and the energetic performance. It has long been not just a show but an addictive musical experience.

Hanan Ben Ari will give both the audience of the Israeli community in Cyprus, and the Cypriot audience, to enjoy a unique spectacle in one of the most important events of 2023 in the cultural life of our country.

The venue will be open to the audience at 7:00pm/Opening Act at 7.45pm/The show starts at 9.00pm.

Part of the proceeds will be allocated to The Jewish Museum of Cyprus.

The JMC will be the first Jewish Museum in Cyprus. It will be a one-of-a-kind museum, utilizing Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality as part of its story telling process.

Our aim is to introduce Jewish History to Cyprus, and to provide the facilities and educational backdrop for Cypriots and visitors who want to know more about the Jewish History of Cyprus and the vital role of the Cypriots in the aftermath of WW2. Find out more by visiting the website: www.jmcyprus.org

Date – February 16, 2023

Venue – Monte Caputo, Limassol

Organizer – NNC Megaevents Productions Ltd

For general information please contact 25273273 and 99999962

Accommodation sponsor: Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol

Tickets presale:

https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/hanan-ben-ari-cyprus-feb-2023/?lang=en

[email protected]

www.nncmegaevents.com