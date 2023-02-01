Fuzz Bus with special guests Della at Savino Live

Psychedelic jazz rockers Fuzz Bus return to Larnaca and Savino Live on Friday, February 3rd, supported by the fresh and explosive band Della.

Their shared appearance at Savino signals the first collaboration between these two groovy bands and introduces Della’s sound to the music faithfuls of the city.

Fuzz Bus are back to live performances this year, offering their signature sound that has secured a loyal fan base across Cyprus. A staple of the island’s live music scene for the past decade, Fuzz Bus’ jazz ethos based on improvisation filters folk, rock, psychedelic, jazz, spiritual jazz and blues through their unique sonic kaleidoscope.

Della is a young new artist in the Cyprus’ music scene, who introduced herself last November with an appearance at Fengaros Reacts. Her debut single ‘Death Row St.’ will be coming out this spring. She has already made appearances in Nicosia in places such as Antonakis Music Hall, Home Café and Sarah’s Jazz Club building a loyal fanbase. Her music is heavily characterized by its dark indie elements and caustic lyrics.

Info:

Savino Live, Larnaka

3 February, 2023

Doors: 22:00

Starting time: 23:00

Reservations: 99426011 / 99656367

Tickets: 10 euros