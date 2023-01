Fuzz Bus is a quartet that has been active for a few years now.

They put on a fiercely energetic show incorporating improvisation on open forms with solid grooves.

They do impromptu re-arrangements of known and unknown soul, funk and pop-rock songs, whilst throwing in their own material; with improvisation remaining the key element.

Their work is influenced by various music genres, jazz and beyond.

New Division bar – 2 Vasilissis Frederikis, Nicosia

1 Euro extra surcharge on each drink.