Free Latin Dance Classes for Beginners in Nicosia on August 3

Meet the Latin American dances through a two-hour seminar that will amaze you. Learn the basic steps of salsa bachata & merengue and have fun dancing to the Latin rhythms.
Seminar includes:
40 minutes of salsa basics & partner work
40 minutes of bachata basics & paperwork
20 minutes of merengue basics & partner work
IMPORTANT:Τhere will be a limited number of participants
When Sunday, August 3 at 7.30 pm
Where Dance Motion
FB Page
info 96 610239
Event by Andreas Savva