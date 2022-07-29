Free Latin Dance Classes for Beginners in Nicosia on August 3

Meet the Latin American dances through a two-hour seminar that will amaze you. Learn the basic steps of salsa bachata & merengue and have fun dancing to the Latin rhythms.

Seminar includes:

40 minutes of salsa basics & partner work

40 minutes of bachata basics & paperwork

20 minutes of merengue basics & partner work

IMPORTANT:Τhere will be a limited number of participants

When Sunday, August 3 at 7.30 pm

Where Dance Motion

info 96 610239