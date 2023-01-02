Folk Noir Acoustic Storytelling with Echo Wants Her Voice Back & Odysseas Toumazou

In Cyprus, Nicosia, her hometown, Echo will be performing an intimate set at Prozak Kafeneio, on Tuesday the 3rd of January, alongside renowned and talented Jazz guitarist and composer, Odysseas Toumazou, a guitar player born and based in Cyprus.

On Tuesday January 3rd 2023 at 20:30.

ENTRY 6€

Prozak Kafeneio

+357 22 104244

Echo Wants Her Voice Back A.K.A Eleni Skarpari is a Cypriot-born, London based singer-songwriter, and actress, often described as folk noir with blues rock influences who often weaves Greek myth storytelling in her songs. Echo’s distinctive voice, notable stage presence and compelling lyrics have been praised by music publications such as Songwriting Magazine, drawing comparisons to Kate Bush, PJ Harvey, Bjork and Lorde.

She self-released a debut EP “Heart Of Stone” in 2015, and went on to perform at the 2016 South by Southwest Festival. Fast forward to today, she has released a series of singles and music videos on her YouTube channel, alongside a constant stream of updates on her social media. Her song “Mermaids” was released on the 15th of November, 2019 in collaboration with Paris based rapper/producer The Spectre and was picked up by BBC Introducing as part of its radio showcase. She has performed live on BBC Radio and on the 28th of January, “Bad”, single from her upcoming EP was released on all digital platforms with a music video by Rolled Sleeves. More recently, she released “Your Reality” in October, a follow up single – special extended soundtrack feat. BluMo, and originally written for the award winning short film “Your Reality” that has so far garnered over 4 million views on YouTube.

On the 14th of March, Echo Wants Her Voice Back represented Cyprus and performed at Marlborough house, the Commonwealth Secretariat’s headquarters in London, as part of the annual Commonwealth Day reception, attended by his Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. On the 7th of May Echo Wants Her Voice Back once again represented Cyprus with a special performance at the Institut français du Royaume-Uni. Europe Day, EUNIC London, the EU Delegation to the United-Kingdom and the Institut français du Royaume-Uni teamed up to present In Short, Europe, a festival highlighting the outstanding short film work from 25 European countries in animation, fiction and documentary.

Echo Wants Her Voice Back is currently collaborating on an album with singer/songwriter Edmund Jeffery, and will be performing alongside Edmund, Adam Green on guitar, Reuben Ard on double bass, as well as sharing the stage with singer/songwriter Stevie Reed, on Tuesday, the 17th of January 2023, at the renewed Jazz club in Soho, Pizza Express Live Dean Street, hosted by Success Express Music. She is also planning the release of her second EP “Bad”.

Odysseas’ rich musical background includes studying Jazz Guitar since 2011 in The Netherlands, at the Conservatory of Amsterdam, under the guidance of great musicians such as Martijn van Iterson, Maarten van der Grinten and Jesse van Ruller. He also attended masterclasses and was given private lessons from innovative players such as Scott Henderson, Lage Lund, Peter Bernstein, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Gilad Hekselman and Brad Mehldau. During his studies in Amsterdam, Odysseas toured Europe (Germany, Netherland, Poland, Spain, Cyprus) with many different bands.

From 2015 until 2017, Odysseas worked in India at True School of Music as Head of Guitar Department. During his time in Mumbai he performed as a sideman with Loui Banks, Gino Banks, Sheldon D’Silva, Ranjit Barot, Matteo Fraboni and many others. He performed in concert halls, prestigious Jazz clubs and in major jazz festivals of India, such as Goa Jazz Festival and Utsav Jazz Festival. He also collaborated with many Fusion groups and worked as an arranger and bandleader with India’s finest Classical music artists. Moving to Cyprus in 2017 allowed him to dedicate his time in teaching and performing, whilst he is currently composing his own music and recording his debut album.