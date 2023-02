On Saturday, February 25, Home for Cooperation will be serving the goodies from 10 am to 2 pm.

Gather up your appetite and try out a combination of fluffiness and freshness!

All pancakes served are oat-based and some vegan-friendly dishes will be served.

Reservations:+357 96 72 11 66 and +90 548 856 30 32.

Saturday, February 25, 10 am – 2 pm at the Home for Cooperation, 28 Marcou Dracou Street, Nicosia.