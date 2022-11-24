Floral Christmas Fair at Solomou Garden Centre on December 3

Be merry, be bright, be floral! This year we celebrate with a floral Christmas Fair at Solomou Garden Centre!
What to expect:
- A festive atmosphere with our unique and top-selling Christmas creations
- Santa Claus next to our Christmas Wish Tree
- Local artists, their handmade products and more
- Delicious Street food and hot drinks
- Photobooth with a Vintage campervan to make some unique photo memories
- Kids activities
- Many more surprises, so stay tuned to find out!
Free entrance
When Saturday, December 3 from 9 am to 6 pm
Where Solomou Garden Centre
Location
FB Page