Floral Christmas Fair at Solomou Garden Centre on December 3

Be merry, be bright, be floral! This year we celebrate with a floral Christmas Fair at Solomou Garden Centre!

What to expect:

  • A festive atmosphere with our unique and top-selling Christmas creations
  • Santa Claus next to our Christmas Wish Tree
  • Local artists, their handmade products and more
  • Delicious Street food and hot drinks
  • Photobooth with a Vintage campervan to make some unique photo memories
  • Kids activities
  • Many more surprises, so stay tuned to find out!

Free entrance

When Saturday, December 3 from 9 am to 6 pm
Where Solomou Garden Centre
By Lisa Liberti
