Floral Christmas Fair at Solomou Garden Centre on December 3

Be merry, be bright, be floral! This year we celebrate with a floral Christmas Fair at Solomou Garden Centre!

What to expect:

A festive atmosphere with our unique and top-selling Christmas creations

Santa Claus next to our Christmas Wish Tree

Local artists, their handmade products and more

Delicious Street food and hot drinks

Photobooth with a Vintage campervan to make some unique photo memories

Kids activities

Many more surprises, so stay tuned to find out!

Free entrance

When Saturday, December 3 from 9 am to 6 pm

Where Solomou Garden Centre

Location

FB Page