Fissile Material by Gervaise Savvias

On Monday 28/8, Wednesday 30/8 and Friday 1/9, Gervaise Savvias will present FISSILE MATERIAL: a series of interconnected experiments in self-archiving.

🗂 28 August | 19:30 – 23:00

🗺 30 August | 19:30 – 23:00

📦 1 September | 19:30 – 23:00

🗂 Day One: This is and is not a performance.

Oral histories are about making new connections; enabling novel conceptualisations of the communal sphere; recognition of the interpersonal as a political space. What emerges when oral histories are reconstituted as intrinsic archival material? By foregrounding the sensory capabilities of sound, meandering through nostalgia and reckoning with absence, an audience is invited to interact, rather than observe; to scribble and deposit interpretations. Resisting the graveyard of memory, how do we make meaning of the stories of the past in the present?

🗺 Day Two: The diagram is a map. Maps tell stories.

If one is asked to connect one point to another, one would inevitably draw a straight line, connecting these dots together. A series of lines would constitute a diagram – one that’s not simply representational (directionally/ontologically), but rather, maps out possibility prior to its initial appearance in the physical. Space is never finished. An audience is implored to pull their own threads in the tapestry: pose new questions; flirt with curiosity.

📦 Day Three: After the archive; what we leave behind.

If the archive is a repository of the meanings of the past in the present, what is left behind? Archival material is deeply affective: it implicates each of us; it leaves a lasting impression through various forms of contact. The presented packages are not merely prescriptive. By evoking the past and merging it with our present, insight is offered to what might otherwise be possible through the beauty of improvisation; perhaps precisely when the world would have you do otherwise.

Event by Endrosia Collective.