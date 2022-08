Summer Screening Marathon has been reviving the open-air cinema theatre Constantia, one of the oldest cinemas in Nicosia, for the past 24 years. There will be unforgettable summer nights under the starry sky surrounded by the jasmine blossom aroma for those who enjoy non-mainstream movies

This year’s programme is available here

When from July 13 till September 10 at 9 pm

Where Constantia Cinema, Nicosia.

Tickets

Reservations & Info 22-348203, 99-469027