Summer Cinema in Larnaca: “In the Mood for Love” on August 3

In the Mood for Love is a 2000 romantic drama film written, produced and directed by Wong Kar-wai. A co-production between Hong Kong and France, it portrays a man (Tony Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung) whose spouses have an affair together and who slowly develop feelings for each other.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May 2000, to critical acclaim and a nomination for the Palme d’Or; Leung won Best Actor (the first Hong Kong actor to win the award). It is often listed as one of the greatest films of all time and one of the major works of Asian cinema[citation needed].

In a 2016 survey by the BBC, it was voted the second greatest film of the 21st century by 177 film critics from around the world, saying “never before has a film spoken so fluently in the universal language of loss and desire”.

In 2012, Sight and Sound’s prestigious Greatest Films of All Time critics’ poll placed this film 24th, which is the highest-ranked film between 1980 and 2012.

