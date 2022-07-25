Whats OnFilmsSummer Cinema in Larnaca: "In the Mood for Love" on August 3

Summer Cinema in Larnaca: “In the Mood for Love” on August 3

285179147 2320420358136780 8435440604340244743 N
285179147 2320420358136780 8435440604340244743 N

In the Mood for Love is a 2000 romantic drama film written, produced and directed by Wong Kar-wai. A co-production between Hong Kong and France, it portrays a man (Tony Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung) whose spouses have an affair together and who slowly develop feelings for each other.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on 20 May 2000, to critical acclaim and a nomination for the Palme d’Or; Leung won Best Actor (the first Hong Kong actor to win the award). It is often listed as one of the greatest films of all time and one of the major works of Asian cinema[citation needed].

In a 2016 survey by the BBC, it was voted the second greatest film of the 21st century by 177 film critics from around the world, saying “never before has a film spoken so fluently in the universal language of loss and desire”.

In 2012, Sight and Sound’s prestigious Greatest Films of All Time critics’ poll placed this film 24th, which is the highest-ranked film between 1980 and 2012.

When Wednesday, August 3 at 8.30

Where Pierides Museum

FB Page
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleNew fraud: Emails present Chief of Police as sender
Next articleTourist injured after falling off at Cape Greco

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros