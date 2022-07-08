SOMMERKINO at the Goethe-Institut on July 11-15

𝘍𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘰𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦-𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵 𝘊𝘺𝘱𝘳𝘶𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘚𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘰. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮𝘴 𝘣𝘺 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨 𝘿𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣, 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯’𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮, 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮 𝘣𝘺 𝙁𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙝 𝘼𝙠𝙞𝙣 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘸𝘯. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘎𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮 𝘰𝘧 𝘥𝘪𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱𝘴. 𝘋𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘺 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘮𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘰.

The Sommerkino starts with 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙗𝙮𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣 (𝙏𝙨𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙠), Akin’s award-winning adaptation of the novel Why We Took the Car (Tschick). The cinematic adaptation of Wolfgang Herrndorf’s highly celebrated novel tells the story of two teenage misfits from Berlin (played by Tristan Göbel and Anand Batbileg) who set off across eastern Germany towards Wallachia in a stolen car at the beginning of their summer vacation. Akin spontaneously stepped in as director for the coming-of-age story seven weeks before the start of shooting. Goodbye Berlin is the first screenplay since 2002 that he has not authored himself. A melancholically cheerful odyssey spreading a youthful, fresh lifestyle.

𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 (𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙗𝙚 𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚) was Andreas Dresen’s second contribution to the Berlinale. In this drama, two married couples (played by Axel Prahl, Thorsten Merten, Gabriela Maria Schmeide and Steffi Kühnert) struggle with their professional and family lives while trying to stay financially afloat. The group of friends leads an unexciting yet exhausting existence. However, a love affair shatters the routine for all involved. The cinematic adventure invites us to rethink marriage and friendship. A realistic, improvised description of everyday life, without a fixed script, which balances everyday drama and exquisite comedy with sensitivity.

With 𝘾𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙙 9 (𝙒𝙤𝙡𝙠𝙚 9), Dresen is one of the few directors who dares to cinematically depict and include the lifeworld of older adults. Inge (played by Ursula Werner) has been happily married to her husband (Horst Rehberg) for 30 years. But then she meets 76-year-old Karl (Horst Westphal) and ends up sleeping with him. Praised by critics, this film is staged as a kind of minimalist chamber play and deals in part with the lust and love of the late years with great precision. With this unusual theme, Dresen creates a serious film in which humour is not neglected. Cloud 9 was created entirely without a script through true-to-life improvisation and often lives from the spontaneous and unveiled authenticity of the actors and actresses.

In the much praised and awarded 𝙂𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, Dresen devotes himself to the life and oeuvre of rock poet and excavator driver Gerhard Gundermann (played by Alexander Scheer). Gundermann became the idol of many people in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) in the eighties. His success even outlasted the fall of the Wall. Until the rumour started to spread: Was he a spy for the Stasi? The biographical film provides suspenseful insights into the GDR ideology and places the music in the foreground: Dresen and Scheer founded a band especially for the film, which originally performed Gundermann songs at the film premieres, but later also in other contexts.

The last film of our Sommerkino is the childrens’ film 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙢 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙧 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙤𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙧, based on the novel by James Krüss. Here, Dresen turns to the children’s tale about the boy with the irresistible laugh who, in a life crisis, first sells his gift to the sinister Baron de Lefouet and later tries to recapture it with the support of his friends. With a top-class cast from the German film scene, with a lot of fun, suspense, charm, fascination – and for older viewers even an emotional echo from the past, Dresen’s Timm Thaler is the perfect cinema experience for the entire family.

𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗘

𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙗𝙮𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙣 – 11/07, 20:15

𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 – 12/07, 20:15

𝘾𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙙 9 – 13/07, 20:15

𝙂𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣 – 14/07, 20:15

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙢 𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙧 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙤𝙮 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙧 – 15/05, 18:30 (earlier start & indoor screening)

All films are in German with English subtitles.

Free admission.