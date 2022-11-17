Whats OnFilms"Nosari: Impermanent Eternity": Japanese Movie in Nicosia on November 22

“Nosari: Impermanent Eternity”: Japanese Movie in Nicosia on November 22

The third screening of Japanese movies within the framework of the promotion of Japanese culture will be hosted on Tuesday, 22 November, at 19:30 (doors open at 19:00), at the Cultural Center of the European University.

This week’s movie is called “Nosari: Impermanent Eternity (Nosari no Shima)” A young travelling scammer shows up in Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, to pick up cash from the old woman he has targeted. But she insists that he is her grandson, so he ends up living with her. Gradually he starts to feel strangely comfortable. [Source: IMDb]
* Reservations are not required
The Japanese Film Screenings are held with the support of the European University Cyprus and ΟΜΙΛΟΣ ΦΙΛΩΝ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΥ
When Tuesday, November 22 at 7:30 pm
Where European University of Cyprus
Free admission

Event by Embassy of Japan in Cyprus

By Lisa Liberti
