Film Screening: Short animation films in all cities on October 29

As part of the annual worldwide celebrations for International Animation Day, the Cyprus chapter of ASIFA (the International Animated Film Association), is organizing a free film screening event in locations across Cyprus.

The selection of films has been curated by Panagiotis Kyriakoulakos, Zeynep Akcay and Michalis Kalopaidis and has a special focus on the East Mediterranean region.

The selected films are:

Honayn’s Shoe, Mohamed Ghazala, Egypt

Dragon Recipes, Maria Pavlou, Cyprus

My Stuffed Granny, Effie Pappa, Greece

Wicked Girl, Ayce Kartal, Turkey

Between Bears, Eran Hilleli, Israel

Apodemy, Katerina Athanassopoulou, Greece

Missing, Tariq Rimawi, Jordan

Playing House, Özgül Gürbüz & Cenk Köksal, Turkey

Lost and found, Vivian Papageorgiou, Greece

In Other Words, Tal Kantor, Israel

Duma, Pascalis Pascali, Cyprus

Total duration: 65′

Parallel screening locations:

Larnaka: EVOHK Gallery, Pavlou Valsamaki 9, 6026 Larnaka

Nicosia: Home for Cooperation, 8 Markou Drakou, 1102, Nicosia

Deryneia: Famagusta Avenue Garage, 82, Famagusta Avenue, 5380, Deryneia

Paphos: Kimonos Art Centre, Kimonos 2, 8011, Paphos

Limassol: 6×6 Centre of photography, Vasiliou Makedonos 30, 3040, Limassol

Doors open at 7pm. Screenings will start at 7:30pm

The entrance is free to the public.

For general enquiries call: +357 99434793

The event is organized with the support of ASIFA Hellas, the Larnaka Famagusta Cinema Society, Kimonos Art Centre, Famagusta Avenue Garage, EVOHK gallery and the 6×6 Centre of Photography.