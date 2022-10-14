Film Screening: Short animation films in all cities on October 29

As part of the annual worldwide celebrations for International Animation Day, the Cyprus chapter of ASIFA (the International Animated Film Association), is organizing a free film screening event in locations across Cyprus.
The selection of films has been curated by Panagiotis Kyriakoulakos, Zeynep Akcay and Michalis Kalopaidis and has a special focus on the East Mediterranean region.
The selected films are:
Honayn’s Shoe, Mohamed Ghazala, Egypt
Dragon Recipes, Maria Pavlou, Cyprus
My Stuffed Granny, Effie Pappa, Greece
Wicked Girl, Ayce Kartal, Turkey
Between Bears, Eran Hilleli, Israel
Apodemy, Katerina Athanassopoulou, Greece
Missing, Tariq Rimawi, Jordan
Playing House, Özgül Gürbüz & Cenk Köksal, Turkey
Lost and found, Vivian Papageorgiou, Greece
In Other Words, Tal Kantor, Israel
Duma, Pascalis Pascali, Cyprus
Total duration: 65′
Parallel screening locations:
Larnaka: EVOHK Gallery, Pavlou Valsamaki 9, 6026 Larnaka
Nicosia: Home for Cooperation, 8 Markou Drakou, 1102, Nicosia
Deryneia: Famagusta Avenue Garage, 82, Famagusta Avenue, 5380, Deryneia
Paphos: Kimonos Art Centre, Kimonos 2, 8011, Paphos
Limassol: 6×6 Centre of photography, Vasiliou Makedonos 30, 3040, Limassol
Doors open at 7pm. Screenings will start at 7:30pm
The entrance is free to the public.
For general enquiries call: +357 99434793
The event is organized with the support of ASIFA Hellas, the Larnaka Famagusta Cinema Society, Kimonos Art Centre, Famagusta Avenue Garage, EVOHK gallery and the 6×6 Centre of Photography.