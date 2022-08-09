21st Countryside Animafest on August 10-13

Countryside Animafest Cyprus Views of the World 21st edition!

The festival will take place at the village of Salamiou, from the 10th to the 13th of August, which has been the home of Animafest for the last five years.

41 exceptionally inspiring films from 17 countries were selected in the International Competition, to be screened under the stars in the enchanting rural setting that our local and international audiences have come to love.

The selection was made by Yiorgos Tsangaris, artistic director of Animafest Cyprus, and Gerben Schermer (NL), curator of animation and contemporary art, and it includes works by promising newcomers as well as acclaimed masters.

Our aim is, as always, to expand our perception of animation by showcasing the work of authors that dare to surprise us, whether through their form, story-telling or content.

The programming is a delicate balance between experimental and narrative films, made with a range of techniques, encompassing everything from new technologies to the diachronic artistic principles of traditional methods. For the first time the international competition is divided in the categories narrative and non-narrative short.

The festival gives a platform to some of the most cutting-edge voices of the contemporary animation scene while always reaching out to the audience- which is our target and our focus.

—-

TICKETS

5 euros per night, except Friday ( 12.8 ) which costs 10 euros and includes a concert by Michalis Terlikkas with Mousa Lyra and Monsieur Doumani.

Tickets are sold on site.

—-

CAMPING

Camping fee: flat rate €10 for a day / all days

FACILITIES AVAILABLE ON SITE:

Toilet & Showers

A mobile charging station & mattress pump-up docks will be available on the spot.

Recycling and garbage bags will be handed out.

Plenty of shade at the camping site as well as parking spaces close to the area.

—-

PROGRAM

EXHIBITIONS

Wednesday-Saturday, 10:00 – 22:00

Lucija Mrzljak: Dreamscapes – Exhibition Space A

Katerina Attalidou: Melusine – Exhibition Space B

WEDNESDAY 10.08.2022

19:00 – Music Program: The Circle & The Boat

20:30 – International Competition Programme I / 81 min

22:00 – International Competition Programme II / 80 min

23:30 – Special Screening

THURSDAY 11.08.2022

Workshop by Stefanos Karampampas: Making a birdhouse

11:00 – 13:00 – Exhibition Space A (terrace)

19:00 – Music Program: Vlamis and the Suns In Concert

20:30 – International Competition Programme IΙΙ / 81 min.

22:00 – National (Cyprus) Competition Programme

FRIDAY 12.08.2022

Workshop by Lucija Mrzljak: Drawing with sound,

11:00-13:00 – Exhibition Space A (terrace)

11:30 – Children Films Competition / 50 min. (Exhibition Space A)

17:00 – Jury Programme: Films by the International jury members Elizabeth Hobbs

(UK) and Lucija Mrzljak (Croatia)

20:30 – International Competition Programme IV / 80 min.

Music Program:

22:00 – Michalis Terlikkas with Mousa Lyra in Concert

22:50 – Monsieur Doumani in Concert

SATURDAY 13.08.2022

Animation Workshop by Elizabeth Hobbs & the Animafest team

11:00-13:00 – Exhibition Space A (terrace)

Stencil Art Workshop by Vasilis Vasiliou (twenty-three)

17:00-19:00 – Exhibition Space A (terrace)

20:30 – International Competition Programme V / 80 min.

22:00 – Award Ceremony

22:30 – Winners Programme

23:00 – Closing Music Event: DJ Cotsios o Pikatillis and Charis Chari

Parasitic draf (Video installation)

Daphne Arvaniti, Ana Cristiana Anghel, Francis Belte, Sten Holster and Ekko

The performance will pop up during the festival at several locations.