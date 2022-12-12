Festive Fiesta at Limassol Agora

ExhibitionLimassolFestive Fiesta at Limassol Agora

Ezgif.com Gif Maker (9)
Limassol AGORA is getting in full festive mood on Saturday 17/12 and invites you to celebrate this day with Christmas activities and carols, art bazaar with foods and gifts, and parties full of fun!

Have a look at the programme of the day:

10:00-18:00 | Art Bazaar

10:30-11:30 | Kids Shadow Theatre ‘’Santa Claus’s Boots’’ (Greek Language)

12:30 | Carol Singing by ‘’Music Hall Choir’’

16:30 | Carol Singing by ‘’Odeio Mousikoi Orizontes’’

17:30 | Carols & Musical Theatre Performance by ‘’LTAS’’

20:30 | DJ Sets by Kleanthis at the Rooftop Bar

21:30 | Xmas Latin Party

More information about each event can be found on www.limassolagora.com

Some events require reservations or tickets, make sure to check to avoid any disappointment.

For more information call 70070070.

Dec 17, 10:00 PM – Dec 18, 2:00 AM
Limassol AGORA, Kanari 47, Limassol, Cyprus

