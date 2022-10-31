Whats OnExhibitionURBAN AWARENES: Exhibition at Strovolos Cultural Centre on November 11-12

URBAN AWARENES: Exhibition at Strovolos Cultural Centre on November 11-12

Through the combination of art and the presentation of architectural, social and developmental research, we have as our main objective the urban awareness of citizens which is necessary to achieve a creative, functional, sustainable and quality framework of life in the city.

/PROJECTION
Some participants instead of exhibiting art pieces will present their work through videography. A projection room will be available for the visitors to watch all the videos every one hour.

/GATHERING
While the exhibition is running, the outdoor space of the Venue will be available for social drinking accompanied with Ambient & Minimal Techno music.

Free Entrance

When Friday, November 11 – Saturday, November 12
Timetable:
Friday 11/11 4 pm – 10 pm
Saturday 12/11 11  am – 11 pm
Where Strovolos Cultural Center, Nicosia
Location
Website
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
