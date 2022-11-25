“The Cave / Two Wooden Doors”: Solo Exhibition by Christos Kyriakides at Koraï on November 26

You are invited to Christos Kyriakides’ solo show “The Cave/Two Wooden Doors” at Korai Gallery. “The work collected for “The Cave/Two Wooden Doors” is a product of gleaning, from long walks under the yellow burn of street lamps, the shades of blues and oranges lighting beaches and coasts, and the incandescent warmth of familial homes and others. Seen through a parallax gaze, the material gathered has been stripped and redressed. Affirming what was latent in it, Kyriakides unsentimentally castrates his work, giving it new life.”

Christos Kyriakides is a visual artist, curator and poet. His practice concerns a gathering of ideas on architecture and contested landscapes, youth culture and identity and iconography. A logic of defiance and elimination underpins his practice, rebuilding meaning from the bottom up in sculptural installations and embroideries. His work initiates a feedback loop of sexual and geopolitical intimacy which is further inflected by the idiosyncrasies of queer subjectivity.