Passion Play: Performance&Exhibition by Miriam Gatt on November 5-18

Passion Play is a meditation on what the sublime becomes when it is salvaged from the parallel dogmas of religion and rationalization. In discovering an individual perspicacity, a muted truth emerges: that the holiness that has been pristine is capable of withstanding mundanity; that mundanity is thereby elevated to the sacred. Blurring the lines between holy and profane, it liberates and democratizes religious feeling.
What was once untouchably sacred becomes touchingly vulnerable, and vice versa. The holy is witnessed in garden tiles crafted with a loved one; in vandalism; in the ritualistic washing of dishes; in poetry and play. Neither dogmatic nor secular, Passion Play inhabits the spaces of the everyday sublime.
Text by Sonia Neidorf
The exhibition will be activated with a one-time-only performance by Miriam and Esther Gatt on the day of the opening at 6 pm. The performance will be in English.
Opening: Saturday, November 5 at 5:30 pm
Performance starts at 6 pm
Exhibition duration: November 5 – 18
Opening hours: Wednesday – Friday from 5 pm till 8 pm
By Lisa Liberti
