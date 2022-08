The Sea Gypsies team up with special guests for a blues fusion explosion. Come and enjoy a Friday night at a beautiful venue!

When Friday, August 19 from 6:30 pm

Tickets:

At door €10

Advanced Purchase €8

Tel 99 800298

Band Members:

Tam – guitar & vocals

Jim – bass

Dave – drums

Special Guests:

Maciej Kielak – harp

Julian Locke – keys

Ian Cole – guitar