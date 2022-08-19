Rock at The Yurts on August 27/28

The Yurts project proudly presents the rock concert in an open-air area under the evening sky. The gates will open at 6 PM and the first act to perform at sunset. In the style of any great outdoor venue, you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite potions (adult beverages; beers, wines and soft drinks), snacks & light meals (including vegan/vegetarian), within the backdrop of the Sarama Valley.

As all Yurts’events, this one without exception IS A PLASTIC-FREE!

Please bring your WATER FLASK to fill it at the venue for free. Single-use bottles are a NO NO, you won’t get them past the gate

Advanced Reservations are advisable with a ticket sale of €25

All Ages Welcome! Ages 10 and under admitted free, under 18 – €10

Kids must be supervised by parents at all times!!

Friendly Dogs on a leash, please! If you decide to bring your doggie please have in mind noise levels, so find a spot away from the loudspeakers.

NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS

NO high heels

Bring your low-backed sun chairs, cushions or blankets for extra comfort.

When Saturday, August 27 – Sunday, August 28 from 6 pm

Where Yurts in Cyprus

Tickets

FB Page