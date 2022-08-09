Reggae at The Yurts on August 13

BLACKOUT is a seven-piece reggae and ska band based in Larnaca, Cyprus. Formed in 2012, Black-Out started with the vision to fill in the gap that existed in the Cypriot music scene as far as reggae-influenced music was concerned. The band has performed in various venues in Cyprus, gradually building its own following audience.
They have released two singles so far and continue working on more original materials. BlackOut have scheduled live appearances packed with upbeat dancing, amusing reggae and ska-influenced playlists! Some of the artists they feature are Manu Chao, Koza Nostra, Loco Mondo, Bob Marley, Soja, Rebelution and SKA-P. Information about the band’s activity, upcoming lives, contact info, photos and videos of their performances can be found at their Facebook page. Their songs can be found on Spotify, Youtube, iTunes and all major streaming services.
Dio Nicolaou – vocals, guitar Mike Michael – keys Mike Nicolaou – guitar Thelios Georgiou – trumpet Kleanthis Demetriou – trombone Andreas Antoniou – bass George Zenios – drums
BUNFYAH is a 7-member Reggae band from Cyprus, containing Roots Rock, Dub and Electronic sounds within their songs, criticizing the current system and corruption. The band was founded in 2015.
Inspired by reggae bands such as Protoje, Chronixx, Raging Fyah, Sattas, they released their first single Wake Up in 2018. They also released Bunfyah EP (2019) and Freedom Fighter music video under their own names in 2019. They performed in festivals such as MakiFest, Yuka Blend, Reggae Sunjam, Island Reggae Fest and supported volunteer organizations anywhere around the island.
Kadircan Ercan – Vocals/Electric Guitar
Cemre Arca – Vocals/Flute
Ada Etkin – Electric Guitar
Cengiz Bereket – Keyboard
Hasan Bereket – Percussion
Güven Çağlar – Bass
Mehmet Nazif – Drums
Alp Erguven – TechGuy/Tonemeister
MR WILSON Reggae Funk – 6 piece Reggae band, formed in 2018, based in Limassol. The band performs Reggae music with a bit of a Funky touch and transforms popular songs into a Reggae style.
Giorgos Nicolaou – vocal, guitar
Rodrigo Caceress – bass
Andreas Stefanou – drums
Ilias Ioannou – trumpet
Stephanos Iassonides – electric guitar
Nicolas Genethliou – keys
When Saturday, August 13 from 6 pm till 1 am
Where Yurts in Cyprus
Tickets
