Music for the Mind and Heart: Stavros Lantsias Solo Piano in Tala on August 29

The acclaimed Cypriot musician and composer Stavros Lantsias returns to Cyprus, for the first time in Paphos, for a magical music journey in a solo concert. On Monday 29th of August 2022 we will be fortunate to experience an exciting and beautiful journey through the music of Stavros Lantsias which, as always, targets mind and heart, reflecting in each moment the poetry of our most humane deeds.

The concert will take place in Tala Amphitheatre at 8pm with an impressive view and point of the beautiful sunset of Paphos.

The distinguished Stavros Lantsias has received excellent reviews all these years. He has been called as “the wizard of the keys, the orchestras and the sounds themselves” (Avgi).

With a strong melodic core, charming developments of melodies and harmonies, masterful orchestrations, improvisations that expand and not only undermine the theme, with the old and the new harmoniously linked – pieces with the indefinable “something” of music that speaks to the soul (Melodia).

The album “Epistrofi” – The Return has been characterized as a record of rare organic sensibility (Difono). Melodies that flow with the naturalness of water, images from a long cinematic journey that does not need the image. “Epistrofi” by Stavros Latsias transports the listener to the innocence and tranquility of an ideal world, where emotions and music have found their own communication. (Ta Nea)

Stavros Lantsias will perform some of his own works, like the ‘Waltz of the Eyes and the ‘Death of the Bull’, as well as arrangements of pieces by Chopin and Manos Hadjidakis.

A few words about the artist:

Stavros Lantsias was born in Nicosia, Cyprus in 1966. He studied classical piano and music theory

at the Hellenic Conservatory of Nicosia with Pitsa Spyridaki. In 1986 he moved to Boston where he continued his studies at Berklee College of Music and he graduated in 1990 with a Bachelor of Music Degree in Arranging. He also took courses in film music composition and received the “Count Basie Jazz Masters Award for pianists 1989” and the “Quincy Jones Jazz Masters Award for arrangers 1990”. After Berklee he continued his jazz piano studies with the highly respected educator Charlie Banacos.

In 1992 he comes to Athens where he works mainly as an arranger-pianist in the Greek discography, television and theater. Stavros Lantsias is highly respected as a pianist and has collaborated with important Greek artists such as Dionysis Savvopoulos, Elli Paspala, Alkinoos Ioannidis, Orpheas Peridis, Eleni Karaindrou, Nikos Xydakis, Haris Alexiou, Kostas Tournas, Giorgos Ntalaras, Yiannis Haroulis and Eleni Vitali.

One of his most important projects is “Human Touch”, a group he has formed with long time collaborators David Lynch and Yiotis Kiourtsoglou. In their first studio recording apart from composing and playing the piano Stavros expands his playing with Drums, Percussion and Acoustic Guitar.

In 1999 Stavros Lantsias signed a recording contract with Warner Music Greece and since has released two solo albums “Return” (Nov. 1999) and “The journey of a note” (April 2002). In these albums he demonstrates his compositional and orchestration skills performing with both jazz and classical ensembles.

His composition “Dream Diary”, a suite for piano, soprano sax and string orchestra was presented in 2006 in Patras with orchestra director Alexandros Myrat within the framework of “Patra – cultural capital 2006”. In 2011, the recording was completed in Los Angeles with the participation of Peter Erskine on drums and Lars Danielsson on double bass. “Diary of Dreams” was released by ARGOMUSIC in December 2011.

In December 2012, he created the “Stavros Lantsias trio” with the distinguished soloists Andreas Polyzogopoulos (trumpet, cornet) and Giorgos Kaloudis (cello, Cretan lyre, percussion). Following the invitation of Giorgas Solomontos and the cultural department of the Cypriot Embassy in Berlin, they appear with great success in various cities in Germany. In December 2021, the “Stavros Lantsias trio -Live at St. Paul’s Aglican Church” was released. A live, fully acoustic, recording. Stavros Lantsias is also active in the educational sector, giving seminars and private lessons. His studies as well as his many years of experience as a professional musician make him a valuable source of learning and information.

Doors Open 19:30, Concert starts 20:00

Entrance: €15 / €7 (students)

Reservations are necessary.

Information, Reservations & Tickets: 70002420

Supporter: Tala Community Council

Hospitality sponsor: Annabelle hotel

Media sponsor: Pafos Press

Sponsors: Pinguino café lounge bar, Elite dental clinic, Diagnosis Laboratory center, Plasterboard design and construction, Foto Larko