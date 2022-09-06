“Freedom Candlemaker” & Nama Dama in Paphos on September 16

After a successful full band performance at this year’s Fengaros Festival, Freedom Candlemaker (Lefteris Moumtzis) is coming to Technopolis 20 garden, on Friday 16th of September 2022 at 8pm, for a stripped-down version of his set of old and new songs.

He will be playing the piano and guitar weaving a colourful journey for the soul with a very calm and intimate set, with the accompaniment of the unique Nama Dama (Anastasia Demetriadou) on vocals, synthesizers and percussion.

A few words about the artists:

Lefteris Moumtzis (Freedom Candlemaker) is a musician, songwriter and producer. With a career spanning more than twenty years, Moumtzis has released acclaimed solo and band recordings both as a composer/performer and as a producer. In 2016 he released his first solo album under his real name, ‘Now Happiness’ and in February 2019 his first album as Freedom Candlemaker, Beaming Light, marking a new era for his career. The album was met with multiple positive reviews from internationally renowned press outlets. The singles ‘Gold’ and ‘I am love’ followed in 2020 and 2021 respectively. He has composed music for various theatre and dance productions and is the artistic director of Fengaros Festival, Fengaros Music Village and the record label Louvana Records.

Nama Dama (Anastasia Demetriadou) is a Cypriot performance artist, based in the heart Nicosia. Her journey as a singer and a performer has been an interesting one, as she has performed with various bands and collaborated with many Cypriot and European artists. She is mainly self-taught and considerably new to the songwriting world. However, her main goal is to combine different mediums of expression on stage and give a unique experience to the audience.

When Friday, September 16 at 8 pm

Where Technopolis 20 , Nikolaou I. Nikolaidi Ave, Paphos

Location

Tickets €12

Info/Reservations 7000 2420