Fleetwood Mac tribute by Fleetwood Bac at Ampelones Outdoor Arena on July 7

Fleetwood Bac are back as Fleetwood Mac. The world’s first and regarded as the most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute show.

Endorsed by Mick Fleetwood himself, raved about by Peter Green’s biographer and were the first Fleetwood Mac tribute band to fully replicate the classic Stevie, Lindsey, Christine, John, Mick ‘Rumours’ line-up! Wowing audiences as far afield as Dubai, St. Tropez, the Cayman Islands and Monte Carlo, and twice selling out the world-famous Minack Theatre in Cornwall, Fleetwood Bac has also been rated by The Times newspaper as one of the UK overall top 5 tributes, alongside The Bootleg Beatles, Bjorn Again and the Counterfeit Stones.

The sound, the look, the mystical atmosphere and on-stage chemistry are all portrayed with the passion and energy that got the seal of approval from ‘Big Daddy’ Mick and built up an excellent reputation amongst Mac fans through numerous tours, festival appearances, corporate events and TV and radio slots all over the U.K. and Europe.
Venue: Ampelones Outdoor Arena in Peyia, Paphos

When Thursday, July 7 doors open at 7 pm, concert starts at 8:30 pm
Where Ampelones Hall, Peyia Village
Tickets are available at Britania Kiosk in Peyia or online 

 

