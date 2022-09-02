Whats OnConcertsCuban Latin Music with Yemaya Son Quartet in Paphos on September 8

Cuban Latin Music with Yemaya Son Quartet in Paphos on September 8

Picture3
Picture3

Travel along the original sounds of Cuba with Yemaya Son Quartet at Technopolis 20 garden, on Thursday, 8th of September 2022, at 8pm. Four Latin musicians on stage, interpret a blend of salsa, son, rumba and afro- cuban rythms creating a definitely uplifting atmosphere.

Yemaya Son Cuarteto is a band formed in Limassol in 2017 that interprets classic Cuban repertoire, Latin jazz and general Latin music (rumba, son,cha-cha, bolero, bachata, merengue, timba).

Do not miss a fantastic and powerful Latin night with four professional musicians, all of them with long experience over stages around the world.

Pedro “Son caliente” Guevara (Cuba) – Lead singer and percussions

Andreas Stefanou (Cyprus) – Drums, percussions and vocals

Alex Rodriguez (Colombia) – Keyboards and vocals

Rodrigo Caceres (Chile) – Electric Bass and vocals  

Entrance: €15/ €7 (students)

Reservations are necessary.

Reservations, Tickets & Information: 7000 2420

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleNew school year starts with painfully higher canteen prices
Next articleTrial of British retired couple attacking Syrian tenant starts September 29  

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros