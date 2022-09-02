Cuban Latin Music with Yemaya Son Quartet in Paphos on September 8

Travel along the original sounds of Cuba with Yemaya Son Quartet at Technopolis 20 garden, on Thursday, 8th of September 2022, at 8pm. Four Latin musicians on stage, interpret a blend of salsa, son, rumba and afro- cuban rythms creating a definitely uplifting atmosphere.

Yemaya Son Cuarteto is a band formed in Limassol in 2017 that interprets classic Cuban repertoire, Latin jazz and general Latin music (rumba, son,cha-cha, bolero, bachata, merengue, timba).

Do not miss a fantastic and powerful Latin night with four professional musicians, all of them with long experience over stages around the world.

Pedro “Son caliente” Guevara (Cuba) – Lead singer and percussions

Andreas Stefanou (Cyprus) – Drums, percussions and vocals

Alex Rodriguez (Colombia) – Keyboards and vocals

Rodrigo Caceres (Chile) – Electric Bass and vocals

Entrance: €15/ €7 (students)

Reservations are necessary.

Reservations, Tickets & Information: 7000 2420