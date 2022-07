AfroBanana Festival 2022 on July 13-17

The time has finally come to break free. To liberate ourselves and lean into the boundless joy of pure self-expression. And the stage for this magical encounter is set, with the long-awaited return of Afrobanana Festival this July 13-14-15-16-17.

Against the captivating backdrop of @ValsPlaceGialia in Gialia, this transformative escape will reawaken the senses, through an unsurpassed lineup of diverse acoustic collaborations, eclectic DJs and local music heroes, surreal audiovisual experiences, pop-up concerts, wellness events, creative workshops, and of course endless food and drinks – all under the most enchanting sunsets the island has ever seen.

YOU CAN LOOK FORWARD TO: ☉ Internationally acclaimed bands & DJs

☉ The best local musicians

☉ Animation Screenings

☉ Artistic Interventions

☉ Unexpected performances

☉ Creative Kid’s workshops

☉ Wellness activities

☉ Fun & Inspiring live artist interviews

☉ Camping in the shady oasis of Val’s gardens

☉ Food & Drinks:

using the freshest ingredients from the gardens & executed with love ⇩ Ticket Presale Locations ⇩

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::: ☉☉☉◍ AFROBANANA TIMETABLE ◍☉☉☉

.

●●●●◖ WEDNESDAY 13TH JULY ◗●●●●

.

◖ THE ARC ◗

18:00 ◎ D – PRANK CY

19:30 ◎ ALEX ICE CY

21:00 ◎ JUΛIO KOMPOΛOI CY (LIVE)

22:00 ◎ DJ RILL CY

23:00 ◎ BNC / BLACK ATHENA GR (MC)

00:00 ◎ STRAWBERRY JAM CY

With DJ AmazeMe GR

.

●●●●◖ THURSDAY 14TH JULY ◗●●●●

.

◖THE ARC◗

18:00 ◎ VANESHA CY

19:30 ◎ DJ CHARIS CY

21:00 ◎ MONSIEUR DOUMANI CY (LIVE)

22:00 ◎ APARAPIRA PARAPE CY

23:30 ◎ COACH CY

01:00 ◎ DJ GROUND JP

.

.

◖THE ACTIVITIES◗

10:00 ◎ FREQUENCY OF THE HEART MEDITATION

11:00 ◎ HIP HOP DANCE WORKSHOP

12:30 ◎ ABR RADIO

15:00 ◎ ABR GOSPEL CHOIR WORKSHOP

18:30 ◎ ROOTED SKY SUNSET YOGA

22:00 ◎ ANIMAFEST SCREENING

02:00 ◎ A TREE ENSEMBLE

03:00 ◎ ANIMAFEST SCREENING .

●●●●◖ FRIDAY 15TH JULY ◗●●●●

.

◖THE ARC◗

15:30 ◎ NOK (CY)

17:30 ◎ DAN LO (CY)

19:30 ◎ INA (CY)

21:30 ◎ PATSAS (CY)

23:30 ◎ BRASS RAVE UNIT (NL) (LIVE)

00:30 ◎ AFROFOX (CY)

.

.

◖THE GARDEN DOME◗

23:00 ◎ PAN IN A DOME (CY) by Melody Lab

.

.

◖THE ACTIVITIES◗

09:00 ◎ PEOPLE’S FLOW YOGA

11:00 ◎ ABR RADIO

14:30 ◎ ABR GOSPEL CHOIR WORKSHOP

16:30 ◎ ECSTATIC DANCE

18:30 ◎ QIGONG – FIRE OF EVERLASTING LIFE

21:00 ◎ ANIMAFEST SCREENING

02:30 ◎ ANIMAFEST SCREENING

.

●●●●◖ SATURDAY 16TH JULY ◗●●●● ◖THE BIG DOME◗

18:30 ◎ RADIO PANGEA (CY)

19:30 ◎ KAPTEN GR (LIVE)

20:30 ◎ CHUNKY FUNKY (CY) (LIVE)

22:00 ◎ BALAPHONICS (FR) (LIVE)

00:00 ◎ HENGE (UK) (LIVE)

.

.

◖THE ARC◗

11:00 ◎ ROOTS CREW (CY)

13:30 ◎ ABR RADIO INTERVIEWS

15:00 ◎ BOMBASOUL (CY)

17:00 ◎ SIXONESIX (CY)

19:00 ◎ DIMITRI PAPAIOANNOU (GR)

21:00 ◎ PLASMATIK (CY)

22:30 ◎ MR Z (GR)

00:30 ◎ MANUEL FISCHER (CH)

02:30 ◎ CHEVY (GR)

.

.

◖THE ACTIVITIES◗

10:00 ◎ ACROYOGA FOR ALL

12:00 ◎ RESILIENCE WORKSHOP

13:30 ◎ ABR RADIO INTERVIEWS

14:30 ◎ ABR GOSPEL CHOIR WORKSHOP

15:00 ◎ SUSTAINABILITY TALKS

15:45 ◎ AFROFUSION DANCE JOURNEY

17:00 ◎ THE POSTCARD WORKSHOP

18:30 ◎ TAI CHI 37 FORM PRESENTATION

21:00 ◎ ANIMAFEST SCREENING

04:30 ◎ ANIMAFEST SCREENING

.

●●●●◖ SUNDAY 17TH JULY ◗●●●●

11:00 ◎ ROOTS CREW (CY)

13:30 ◎ VASSILIS PALAMAS (CY)

15:30 ◎ PAUL LAZA (IT)

17:30 ◎ ABR GOSPEL CHOIR – CLOSING CEREMONY (CY)

18:30 ◎ COTSIOS O PIKATILLIS (CY)

21:00 END

.

.

◖THE ACTIVITIES◗

11:00 ◎ PROFOUND SOUND MEDITATION

14:00 ◎ THE CYPRIOT VINESPHERE

.

.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

☉☉☉ TICKET PRESALE LOCATIONS ☉☉☉

● https://abr.interticket.com

● New Division Pub, Nicosia

● Evergreen, Nicosia

● Sousami Bar, Limassol

● Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos

When Wednesday, July 13 – Sunday, July 17 from 3 pm

Where Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos

Location

FB Page

