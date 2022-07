Neverland Rock Bar invites everyone to attend a tribute to System of a Down & the Masters of Nu Metal (Rage Against the Machine, Slipknot, Linkin Park, Disturbed, Korn etc.) with DJ Charitos from Vinyl Records.

The playlist will consist mainly of songs from System of a Down’s discography and Rage Against the Machine, Slipknot, Linkin Park, Disturbed, Korn, etc.

When Saturday, July 16 at 8 pm

Where Neverland Rock Bar, 1 Nikiforou Foka Avenue 1016 Nicosia

FB Page

Reservations 7008 7575