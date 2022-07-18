Manic pres. Marcel Dettmann at Ithaki Beach on July 22

Manic proudly presents the Techno Legend and longest serving Berghain resident dj, Marcel Dettman

Widely associated with Berlin and Berghain and Hard Wax, Dettmann has remained true to his roots by consistently seeking to innovate electronic music. Raised in the former GDR, Dettmann developed his passion for electronic music early, counting new wave, post-punk and industrial music as his strongest influences – long before discovering techno and eventually immersing himself in it. Since the early 90s, he has been a fixture in Berlin as both an artist and DJ, becoming a resident at OstGut in 1999.

He has also held a residency at OstGut’s successor Berghain from its opening in 2004 until today. Dettmann’s productions for his MDR imprint and Ostgut Ton, as well as his compilations and mixes for fabric, Music Man, !K7 and Dekmantel sit between contemporary techno and pre-techno, providing a unique aesthetic at once reduced and rough, emotional and unpredictable. Along with the esteemed guests, there will be appearances by our resident Socrates, Honest Electronics’ Raw Silver and BillyD.

Save money on the online booking fees by acquiring a physical ticket via the following outlets:

Nicosia: Oktagono Kiosk

Limassol: Salut Bar

Larnaca: Secret Garden bar

€18 / 22 / 25 / 27 presale tickets

€32 at the entrance

Marcel Dettmann

DJ and producer Marcel Dettmann is recognised as one of the most influential proponents of contemporary Techno.

Pre-sale tickets are available online and offline at various outlets (see above)

When Friday, July 22 from 8 pm till 6 am

Where Ithaki Bar, Nicosia

Info 96 347007