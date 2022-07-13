Whats OnConcertsFunked Up Project - Acoustic Live at Evergreen on July 14

Funked Up Project – Acoustic Live at Evergreen on July 14

292636239 503822228200912 7796257623577314794 N
Evergreen presents ‘Funked-Up-Project’ – Acoustic Live at Evergreen on Thursday, July 14 at 9PM. ‘Funked Up Project’ is a creative, unconventional and explosive band, put together by three friends who share the same thing; love for music! It started a few years back as an idea which eventually became reality, with the sole purpose of making fine music. A three member band manned by Pavlos Gregoras on vocals, Christos Pechlivanis on keys & vocals, and Nickolas Filippou on percussion.
‘Funked Up Project”s setlist includes Rock, Jazz, Blues and Funk songs.
When Thursday, July 14 at 9 PM
FB Page
Reservations 99 855 919
*€3 music fee per person
By Lisa Liberti
