Buffer Sessions Vol.1 at the Home For Cooperation on August 5

On Friday August 5  there will be buffering on the veranda for the first volume of music sessions at The Home Cafe! Psychedelic through the night with Mental Soup and Rock Balance. Drinks and food are available on-premises.
When Friday, August 5 at 8 pm
Where Home For Cooperation
Entry fee €3
Limited capacity available, so reserve your seats by sending an SMS/Whatsapp message to +357 96721166, with your name and the number of people you’d like to reserve.
By Lisa Liberti
