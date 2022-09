A hidden gem in Madrid brings back the happy times of the 1920s, a hundred years later.

Yeray Monforte, owner of the Bad Company 1920 is nothing but a bad company.

Previously leading one of the best bars in the world, a professor at the Gasma, and an expert in fermentation, this is a Friendshift you don’t want to miss!

Bring your friends and enjoy Bad Company with the best company!