Aris Guitar Trio Live at Pieto on August 5

If you’re in Nicosia this weekend, then the Aris Guitar Trio event at Pieto is a must to start the weekend pleasantly. You’re invited to enjoy the great songs drawn by the American Book of Standards. The rich sounds of the guitar will accompany two grand musicians of the island. An amazing evening in a lovely ambience and a good mood guaranteed!

The music starts at 8.30 pm!

Reserve your seats now.

When Friday, August 5 at 8:30 pm

Where Pieto Cafe, Ledras Street

Info & Reservations 22 664020

FB Page