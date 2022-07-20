Whats OnConcertsTribute to Andrea Bocelli & Spanish guitar at Pissouri Amphitheatre on July...

Tribute to Andrea Bocelli & Spanish guitar at Pissouri Amphitheatre on July 23

Direct from Spain, classical crossover tenor Manuel Lázaro will have you engrossed all evening with his emotional vocal skills and Spanish guitar playing, taking you on a musical journey through the most popular songs from Andrea Bocelli. Also during the evening, you will enjoy timeless songs from the musicals including hits from Luciano Pavarotti and Josh Groban.

To book or for more information visit our website kendallevents.com, call 96818066, email [email protected] or send a message on Facebook.

Discount for Military and PRA ~ call 96818066 to book

By Lisa Liberti
