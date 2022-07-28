Sunday Latin Beach Party at Poseidonia on July 31

Sunday Latin Beach Party is back at Poseidonia Beach Hotel! Mamasita & Constantinos will be here at Wanax every Sunday starting June, part of the Sunday Latin Beach Party!

It will take place at the Beach Bar and Poseidonia Gardens, located on the left side of the hotel Building.

-Music duo Marjorie & Constantinos

-Vocals: Marjorie Montero

-Percussions: Constantinos Paouros

-CUBAN Music, Salsa , Merenge, Bachata

When Sunday, July 31 from 2 pm till 5 pm

Where Poseidonia Beach Hotel

Info & Reservations 25 321000

FB Page

-Sunbed & Umbrella Prices at the Beach: €2.50

-Sunbed & Umbrella Prices on the Grass: €5.00