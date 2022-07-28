Sunday Latin Beach Party at Poseidonia on July 31

Whats OnConcertsSunday Latin Beach Party at Poseidonia on July 31

Picture1
Picture1
Sunday Latin Beach Party is back at Poseidonia Beach Hotel! Mamasita & Constantinos will be here at Wanax every Sunday starting June, part of the Sunday Latin Beach Party!
It will take place at the Beach Bar and Poseidonia Gardens, located on the left side of the hotel Building.

294418948 2184726005023431 8537178396569826247 N

-Music duo Marjorie & Constantinos
-Vocals: Marjorie Montero
-Percussions: Constantinos Paouros
-CUBAN Music, Salsa , Merenge, Bachata
When Sunday, July 31 from 2 pm till 5 pm
Where  Poseidonia Beach Hotel
Info & Reservations 25 321000
FB Page
-Sunbed & Umbrella Prices at the Beach: €2.50
-Sunbed & Umbrella Prices on the Grass: €5.00
By Lisa Liberti
