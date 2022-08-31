Orchestra4Αll 1 – Music in the City in Nicosia & Paphos on September 23-24

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra invites you to a magical musical evening under the starry sky, in the heart of Lefkosia and at the District Officer’s Residence in Pafos.

Directed by the CySO Artistic Director and Conductor Günter Neuhold, the concerts feature popular romantic works of the symphonic, operatic and ballet repertoire by Rossini, Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky and Verdi. The audience will love this programme, rich in musical imagery, emotions, passion and energy, written by these great figures of musical romanticism.

Gioachino Rossini: La gazza ladra (The thieving magpie): Overture

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Waltz of the flowers from The Nutcracker Suite

Modest Mussorgsky: Night on bald mountain (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Symphony no. 5 in E minor, op. 64 (2nd and 4th movt.)

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Günter Neuhold

Booking & Event Information

Lefkosia: Friday 23 September 2022

Eleftherias Square, 20:30

Organised by the “Friends of Nicosia” Association & the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Pafos: Saturday 24 September 2022

District Officer’s Residence, 20:30

Organised by the Municipality of Pafos & the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra