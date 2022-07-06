Whats OnConcertsNESTEROV Jazz Trio featuring Ehud Ettun on July 10

NESTEROV Jazz Trio featuring Ehud Ettun on July 10

290980518 555055532998609 2670324020617101982 N
290980518 555055532998609 2670324020617101982 N
The Rooftop bar is happy to welcome again Leonid Nesterov’s Trio for another Jazzy sunset experience.
Special Guest for the evening is the renowned Israeli Bassist & Composer, Ehud Ettun.
Ehud Ettun has introduced himself to the international Jazz scene playing with George Garzone, Fred Hersch, Danilo Perez, Donny McCaslin, Anat Cohen, Donny McCaslin, Eli Degibri and others.
He is known for his unique approach to the upright bass as a melodic instrument, and not only as a bass instrument. His uniquely developed techniques, make him a demand bassist all around the world.
He has performed in venues ranging from Blue Note, New York, to Kennedy Center in Washington DC, and concerts and festivals in Europe, North America South America and Asia. In recent years, Ehud started developing his own trio sound having toured the world performing in New York, Toronto, Boston, Poland, Germany, Serbia, South Korea and more. The trio is creating music that is influenced a lot by modern jazz and continues the tradition of musicians like Chick Corea, Carla Bley, Brad Mehldau, Ray Brown, Charlie Haden and others.

In addition to the trio work, Ehud Ettun is collaborating with pianist Bert Seager on various projects, including his most recent album “The Why” (2015), with Haruka Yabuno on the Yabuno Ettun Project, and with other musicians around the world. Ehud Ettun is also the artistic director of Internal Compass Music and leading various projects in Jerusalem and worldwide.
Tickets 25€, incl. a welcome drink
Limited space, so hurry up!
For reservations, please call us on 25899545
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleReggae Soundsystem Vibes with Green King Cuts & Rhythm in Green Sound on July 23
Next articleProblems between doctors and OKYPY emerge during work-stoppage

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros