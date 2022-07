One of the most talented DJs on the island, DJ Moses will be joining us every Saturday at Marina Roof Bar. Find him on the decks, playing the finest melodic house beats, while you enjoy tasty cocktails with the unique view of Marina Limassol.

Exactly what the name suggests, a rooftop bar overlooking the Limassol marina in its entirety. Enjoy refreshing cocktails with a perfect point of view!

When Saturday, July 23 at 9.30 pm

Where Marina Roof Bar

Location

Info & Reservations: 99 867683

