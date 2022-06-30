Whats OnConcertsManic pres. Marcel Dettmann at Ithaki Beach on July 22

Manic pres. Marcel Dettmann at Ithaki Beach on July 22

Manic proudly presents the Techno Legend and key Berghain resident dj, Marcel Dettman
DJ and producer Marcel Dettmann is recognised as one of the most influential proponents of contemporary Techno.
Widely associated with Berlin and institutions Berghain and Hard Wax, Dettmann has remained true to his roots by consistently seeking to innovate electronic music. Raised in the former GDR, Dettmann developed his passion for electronic music early, counting new wave, post-punk and industrial music as his strongest influences – long before discovering techno and eventually immersing himself in it. Since the early 90s he has been a fixture in Berlin as both an artist and DJ, becoming a resident at OstGut in 1999. He has also held a residency at OstGut’s successor Berghain since its opening in 2004 until today.
Dettmann’s productions for his own MDR imprint and Ostgut Ton, as well as his compilations and mixes for fabric, Music Man, !K7 and Dekmantel sit between contemporary techno and pre-techno, providing a unique aesthetic at once reduced and rough, emotional and unpredictable.
Along with our esteemed guest, there will be appearances by our resident Socrates and Honest Electronics’ Raw Silver.
When Friday, July 22 at 9 pm
Where Ithaki Beach Moni Limassol
By Lisa Liberti
