Joakem & Elias Chrysochos live at Vinylio on July 17

Joakem is a progressive rock & metal composer, pianist and vocalist and the finalist of 2017’s Voice of Greece, taking second place. On December 7th 2018 he released his debut 8 track album, titled “Mind Matter”. Joakem is currently performing in both Cyprus and internationally, spreading his music around the world and is in the process of recording his second album. Elias Chrysochos (Kill Thanatos) is a multi-instrumentalist composer and performer. Some of his latest singles

Together they will collaborate bringing us an acoustic duo with songs ranging from classic and prog rock covers, to original songs and psychedelic looping improvisations on innovative electronic equipment (seaboard)

When Sunday, July 17 at 8 pm

Where Vinylio ΠικΑπ Wine & Deli

Location

FB Page

Info 99 300430