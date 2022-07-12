Whats OnConcertsJoakem & Elias Chrysochos live at Vinylio on July 17

Joakem & Elias Chrysochos live at Vinylio on July 17

292279446 441649431301574 4411846924624240985 N
292279446 441649431301574 4411846924624240985 N

Joakem is a progressive rock & metal composer, pianist and vocalist and the finalist of 2017’s Voice of Greece, taking second place. On December 7th 2018 he released his debut 8 track album, titled “Mind Matter”. Joakem is currently performing in both Cyprus and internationally, spreading his music around the world and is in the process of recording his second album. Elias Chrysochos (Kill Thanatos) is a multi-instrumentalist composer and performer. Some of his latest singles

Together they will collaborate bringing us an acoustic duo with songs ranging from classic and prog rock covers, to original songs and psychedelic looping improvisations on innovative electronic equipment (seaboard)

When Sunday, July 17 at 8 pm
Where Vinylio ΠικΑπ Wine & Deli
Location
FB Page

Info 99 300430

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleWorld Stars in Cyprus – Summer Edition on July 29 – 31
Next articlePresident of the Supreme Court undertakes his duties

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros