Innellea at Guaba on August 21

Innellea is a neologism created in reference to musical reinvention. Neither restrained nor bound by conventions, Innellea’s visions and impressions are visibly transferred into music.

Influenced by melodic trends in electronic music he combined the roots of Techno in a very creative way, and came up with his unique and abstract sound.

He took the scene by storm and, having been amongst Groove Magazine’s best newcomers in 2017, left a dusty cloud in his wake. Shortly after, his tracks – with a focus on detailed rhythms – were being heard on the world’s finest stages, proving to be a secret weapon for many.

As a result, productions on the Afterlife label like „Viglians“ or „The World Returns“ attracted artists. After massive releases, Innervisions being just one of them, fans around the world began to follow suit. Live sets with unreleased tracks created a global hype and underlined the diversity of Innellea’s sound.

Whenever in need of driving spheres, impulsive vibes and melodic touches of genuine feelings – Innellea’s music will be there. Just in time to broaden your mindset.

Opening Set: Paz

When Sunday, August 21 from 15:00 till 22:00

Where Guaba Beach Bar

Entrance: €20

Reservations by SMS at 96340000

