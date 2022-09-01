Hollywood Meet Jazz at Vynilo on September 2

Enjoy a musical tribute dedicated to the golden songs of Jazz repertoire used in Classic Hollywood movies! Some examples include ‘Casablanca’ (1942) with ‘As Time Goes By’, Charlie Chaplin’s ‘Modern Times’ (1936) with the song ‘Smile’, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ with Judy Garland’s most famous hit ‘Over the Rainbow’ and many more!

Vocalist Alice Ayvazian will be joined with Loukas Louka (piano) with their wealth of experience, expertise, and exciting arrangements of timeless Jazz songs. Get ready for a wonderful journey through time!

Reservations & Info 99 300430

