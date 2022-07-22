Flamenco Jazz Fusion by Hernan Romero on July 28

Kyklos Music Stage proudly presents Grammy and Emmy-winning Argentinian guitarist and composer HERNAN ROMERO. He will share the stage with Chilean bass and Cajon player Rodrigo Cáceres. The Latin/ flamenco fusion tunes will also blend with the gipsy sounds of Atys featuring ILaRios (Larkos Larkou) and her band. The two bands will perform separately and then merge into a Gypsy, Latin and Flamenco fusion. The show will open with another great local trio Rumba Attack with their guitars and Cajon.

A bit about Romero’s background:

His mother, Grammy award-winner Estela Raval, contributed to his talent by surrounding him from an early age in the best of musical environments. He worked with some of the world’s finest guitarists, including Al Di Meola, Paco De Lucia and John McLaughlin. Romero produced and played on many of Al Di Meola’s albums creating a fertile association with him until today. Romero won his Grammy in 2012 for Best Surround recording for his album “Un Secundo Una Vida” and his Emmy in 2021 for his music in the PBS TV series “A Taste of History”.

For Romero’s music and full Bio visit the website

Atys:

Atys is a Turkish Cypriot singer born in Famagusta. She sings in various languages ​​(French, English, Russian, Spanish, Serbian, Romanian, etc.) specializing in gipsy and tango songs and rhythms. She studied classical music and violin at the “Université de la Méditerranée” . She lived and made a career in France with appearances in many festivals and concerts in the South of France. In 2014 she returned to Cyprus where she married composer and performer Larkos Larkos (ILaRios) and collaborates artistically with him as the main singer in the group “Kyprogenia”.

Larkos Larkou (ILaRios):

Larkos is a music composer, performer and teacher. He composed music for most professional theater organizations in Cyprus and also composed the music of a large part of the poetry of the legendary Greek Cypriot poet Vassilis Michaelides. In the CD and book entitled “The first kingdom here was built by the gods” he collaborated with many highly acclaimed greek artists such as Christos Thivaios, Alkinoos Ioannidis, Yannis Kotsira, Vassilis Lekka, and others. In 2021, he presented his compositions to the entire poems “The 9th of July 1821” and “The Chiotissa”, in the musical theater-film action entitled “To troudin tou Tsyprianou jai i kiulsapa”

Rumba Attack:

Cyprus-based trio Rumba Attack performs original instrumental material as well as select covers in their distinctive Flamenco-Rumba style, blended with sounds from Middle Eastern, Greek origins and Bossanova. Their performance will include instrumentals as well as traditional Greek vocal songs performed in their own unique Flamenco – Rumba style, with inspirations from Greece and the Middle East.

Performances have included Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival, 100 Guitars Concert, Cyprus World Music & Jazz Showcase, Fengaros Festival, TedXLimassol, Rialto Ethnic Music Festival, Limassol Acoustic Festival, Afro Banana Festival, Windcraft Festival and Pafos Ethnic Music Festival.

When Thursday, July 28 at 9 pm

Where Kiklos Mousiki

Location

FB Page Thursday, July 28 at 9 pmKiklos Mousiki

TICKETS :

ONLINE PRESALE available until July 27 – €25

Quickpay 97798206 / Revolut 97808288

AT THE DOOR available before the show: €25 cash only

For table reservations: Call 25107230

For other information: Call 97798206