A night with Eran Hersh on July 22

Eran Hersh is a world-renowned DJ & producer who has been in the music industry for over 20 years. This summer he headlines a European tour, selling out shows in Paris, Tel Aviv, Kiev & more.

Hersh has travelled far & wide to pursue his career ambitions. His love for music first began to blossom in his homeland, Israel. Now based in the US, the talented DJ & producer is building up a steady catalogue of successful releases over the past few years.

He has played EDC LV & ULTRA MIAMI, including some of the best clubs around. He has released on EDXS SIRUP MUSIC & ENORMOUS TUNES where you will find his latest work: “Hear me Calling”, ‘Fading”, “Two of us” and “Human”.

Hersh’s “Deep” & “Melodic House” tracks have accumulated millions of streams on Spotify and new original music is set to release on Enormous Tunes, the same label as Nora En Pure.

Eran is quickly becoming a well-sought-after DJ And producer and we are thrilled to have him at the Rooftop Bar at Limassol AGORA.

When Friday, July 22 at 8 pm

Where The Rooftop Bar at Limassol Agora, Hatziloizi Mihailidi 12 3041 Limassol

Entrance: 15Euro at the door.

Reservations 25 899545