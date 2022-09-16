Whats OnConcertsSpeak In Whispers at Savino Live on September 17

Speak In Whispers at Savino Live on September 17

“Speak In Whispers” formed late 2017 in Larnaca by Andreas Spyrou (Vocals), Alex Iacovou (Drums), Antonis Koumpari (Guitars), Deniel Pavlovskiy (Bass, Vocals) and Andreas Hadjipandelis (Guitars, Samples).
Adopting dark and cryptic atmospheres and forward-thinking sounds within the undertone of heavy music, they aim to convey thought-provoking and emotion-fuelled set-lists ranging from lust to apathy, rage to serenity and desolation to familiarity.
Doors Open at 22:00
Music Starts at: 23:00
Tickets €10
Reservations 99426011
