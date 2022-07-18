Whats OnConcerts"MELISSES" at Ammos Beach Bar on July 24

“MELISSES” at Ammos Beach Bar on July 24

291765063 5393327017400837 5539391704792097787 N
291765063 5393327017400837 5539391704792097787 N

Melisses (stylized as “ΜΕΛΙSSES”) are Christos Mastoras (vocals), Costas Mavrogennis (bass) and Thanos Laitsas (guitar). They are one of the most successful bands in Greek discography and since 2014 they belong to the roster of Panik Records.

Their career started in 2008 and since then they have been one of the most successful bands in Greece, making and breaking records. Indicatively, they have 1 gold record and 10 double platinum, platinum and gold digital singles, 10 of their songs have entered the top 10 of the radio chart and 5 of their singles have remained in no1 of airplay for more than 70 weeks.

At the same time, they count more than 450 million YouTube views and 60 million Spotify streams, they have made over 1,300 live shows and they have appeared in the most important theatres throughout Greece. Also, they have won 21 Mad VMA music awards, of which 9 times this for Best Band and they have collaborated with more than 30 artists from all music genres.

When Sunday, July 24 at 8 pm
Where Ammos Beach Bar, Larnaca
Location
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleFire rages near Limassol district communities of Pachna, Kyvides
Next articleTwo men wanted in connection with theft in Akaki-PHOTOS

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros