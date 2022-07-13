ISLAND: Group Exhibition at Almyra Hotel from July 23 till August 31

Almyra hotel in cooperation with isnotgallery, will be hosting the contemporary group exhibition ‘Island’, between July 23 and August 31, as part of its enduring and practical support of Cyprus’ artistic society.

Isnotgallery will organise, curate, and present the work of 18 contemporary artists through photographic and visual installations, paintings, sculptures, and contemporary ceramic art.

As part of the exhibition, the artists (Kris Betta, Spyros Agathou, Andros Efstathiou, Elina Theodotou, Marios Theofyllides, Yiannos Ioannou, Eleni Kindini, Mariella Mbilitsa, Vrasidas Neophytou, Charoulla Nicolaidou, Thekla Papadopoulou, Elena Parouti, Despina Petridou, Andreas Skoufaris, Vania Sergiou-Souroulla, Constantinos Stephanou, Panicos Tempriotis, and Antonis Tsiaridis) will transform the hotel’s public areas into spaces of personal expression. Using the artwork as a means of communication, expression, and exploration, artists and visitors will be inspired by the same stimuli but will create different visuals and memories, enriched by our island’s natural beauty.

The Almyra and isnotgallery partnership demonstrates the hotel’s continuous support to Cyprus’ artistic society and the organisers’ desire to promote the artists they represent by creating a broader, constructive, and direct channel of communication with society.

The hotel has accommodated artists and contemporary creations throughout time, playing an active role in Paphos’ cultural scene, since, apart from a place of leisure, it also operates as a meeting and connection centre for all its guests.

When from July 23 till August 31

Opening Saturday, July 23 at 8 pm

Where Almyra Hotel, Paphos

Location

FB Page from July 23 till August 31Saturday, July 23 at 8 pmAlmyra Hotel, Paphos